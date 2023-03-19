The Miami Heat (38-34) match up with the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and BSSUN.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-10) 218 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-9.5) 218.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-10) 218.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-9.5) - -550 +425 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.0 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 (second in the league) for a -48 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pistons have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 28th in league, while giving up 118.6 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a -534 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams surrender 228.3 points per game combined, 10.3 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Miami has covered 25 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.
  • Detroit has put together a 31-38-2 record against the spread this year.

Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons - - -
Heat +9000 +2800 -649

