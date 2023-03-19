Sunday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) going head to head against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-61 win as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish head into this game following an 82-56 win over Southern Utah on Friday.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On December 18, the Fighting Irish picked up their best win of the season, a 63-52 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 8-5 (.615%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Notre Dame has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 22) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

On February 6, the Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season, a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Mississippi State has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while allowing 58.7 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +506 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Notre Dame is averaging 70.1 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (75 points per game) is 4.9 PPG higher.

The Fighting Irish are scoring 79.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 68.8 points per contest.

Notre Dame allows 56.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 57.9 away from home.

The Fighting Irish have been putting up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 75 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

