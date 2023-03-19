The No. 2 seed from the East Region bracket, the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6), face the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Marquette has been installed as a 2.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which starts at TBA. The over/under for the matchup is set at 141.5.

Michigan State vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 141.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in 12 of 29 games this season.

The average over/under for Michigan State's matchups this season is 137.5, four fewer points than this game's point total.

Michigan State is 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State has been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

The Spartans have a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 22 71% 79.9 150.2 70.3 137.5 149.9 Michigan State 12 41.4% 70.3 150.2 67.2 137.5 137.4

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Spartans' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Spartans score an average of 70.3 points per game, the same as the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Michigan State is 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-11-0 11-9 15-16-0 Michigan State 15-14-0 5-6 16-13-0

Michigan State vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits

Marquette Michigan State 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

