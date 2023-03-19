How to Watch Michigan State vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, tipping off at 5:15 PM.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Michigan State vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Michigan State Stats Insights
- Michigan State has put together a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 281st.
- The Spartans score an average of 70.3 points per game, the same as the Golden Eagles give up.
- When Michigan State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 19-7.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State is scoring more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69).
- The Spartans concede 61.4 points per game at home, and 72 away.
- At home, Michigan State sinks 9.1 trifectas per game, 2.6 more than it averages on the road (6.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-78
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|L 68-58
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|W 72-62
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Nationwide Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.