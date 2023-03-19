The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) take on the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Michigan State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan State vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-2.5) 141.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Marquette (-3) 141.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Michigan State vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Michigan State is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread five times this season (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Marquette is 21-12-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Oddsmakers have moved the Spartans' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 71st-biggest change.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.