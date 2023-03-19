Pistons vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (38-34) play the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as double-digit, 10-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 115 - Pistons 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (218)
- The Heat have covered the spread less often than the Pistons this season, sporting an ATS record of 25-43-4, as opposed to the 31-39-1 mark of the Pistons.
- Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 10-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 10 or more 47.6% of the time.
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the total 45.8% of the time this season (33 out of 72). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (36 out of 71).
- The Heat have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-20) this season, higher than the .209 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (14-53).
Pistons Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Detroit is third-worst in the NBA on offense (111.1 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (118.6 points allowed).
- The Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Pistons are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- Detroit takes 37.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 62.8% of its shots, with 71.1% of its makes coming from there.
