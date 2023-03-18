Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the Texas Longhorns and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Wells Fargo Arena at 7:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett as players to watch.

How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Texas' Last Game

In its previous game, Texas beat Colgate on Thursday, 81-61. Its leading scorer was Jabari Rice with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 23 6 3 2 0 7 Dylan Disu 17 10 1 0 1 0 Marcus Carr 17 1 4 1 1 4

Penn State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Penn State topped Texas A&M on Thursday, 76-59. Its top scorer was Andrew Funk with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Funk 27 4 1 1 0 8 Jalen Pickett 19 7 8 0 0 1 Seth Lundy 10 3 0 0 0 2

Texas Players to Watch

Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Timmy Allen leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.4), and also averages 10.3 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter is posting 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Dylan Disu is averaging 8.5 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Penn State Players to Watch

Pickett tops the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), making 51.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per game. He also produces 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Seth Lundy is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Funk gives the Nittany Lions 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nittany Lions get 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Camren Wynter.

Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.4 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Carr 13.4 3.2 4.3 1.9 0.2 1.8 Jabari Rice 15.8 3.8 2.3 1.3 0.4 2.4 Dylan Disu 12.9 6.5 1.1 0.8 1 0.5 Tyrese Hunter 10.9 2.2 2.1 1 0.4 1.8 Timmy Allen 5.1 4.4 3 0.6 0.1 0

