The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) are 5.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) on Saturday at 7:10 PM on TBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket. The point total is set at 131.5 in the matchup.

Houston vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -5.5 131.5

Houston vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars are 16-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 27 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

Auburn is 16-14-0 ATS this year.

The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 56.2% 74.7 147.7 56.4 123.7 134.3 Auburn 21 70% 73 147.7 67.3 123.7 141

Additional Houston vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Houston has covered the spread twice, and is 9-1 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have hit the over four times.

Auburn has gone 4-6 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Tigers have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Tigers give up (67.3).

Houston is 14-8 against the spread and 25-0 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Tigers put up an average of 73 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 56.4 the Cougars give up.

Auburn is 13-12 against the spread and 19-9 overall when it scores more than 56.4 points.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-16-0 16-15 14-18-0 Auburn 16-14-0 2-1 17-13-0

Houston vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Houston Auburn 16-2 Home Record 14-2 11-0 Away Record 4-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

