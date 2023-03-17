The No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the No. 11 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:00 PM. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Michigan vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Lady Rebels average 13.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wolverines give up (63.5).

When it scores more than 63.5 points, UNLV is 27-1.

Michigan has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.2 points.

The Wolverines record 12.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Lady Rebels allow (62.4).

Michigan is 21-5 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

UNLV is 25-0 when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.

This season the Wolverines are shooting 46.8% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Lady Rebels give up.

The Lady Rebels make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Schedule