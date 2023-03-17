Friday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) taking on the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 win for Michigan, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their last outing on Friday, the Wolverines suffered an 81-79 loss to Ohio State.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' signature victory this season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 20). The Wolverines brought home the 76-68 win at a neutral site on December 20.

The Wolverines have seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10

80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12

Michigan Performance Insights