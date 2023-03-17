An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed Michigan State Spartans (19-12) take the court as a 1.5-point favorite against the No. 10 seed USC Trojans (22-10) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup starts at 12:15 PM on CBS. Here's a deep dive into this 7-10 matchup before filling out your brackets. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Michigan State vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's 28 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 14 times.

Michigan State has an average total of 137.6 in its outings this year, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans have a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.

Michigan State has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Michigan State has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Michigan State vs. USC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 50% 70.2 143 67.4 134.7 137.4 USC 17 58.6% 72.8 143 67.3 134.7 137.9

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Spartans have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

The Spartans score 70.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans allow.

Michigan State has an 8-8 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall when putting up more than 67.3 points.

Michigan State vs. USC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 14-14-0 9-8 16-12-0 USC 15-14-0 6-5 15-14-0

Michigan State vs. USC Home/Away Splits

Michigan State USC 12-2 Home Record 15-2 4-7 Away Record 5-5 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

