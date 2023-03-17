The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 12:15 PM.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (39%).

Michigan State is 17-8 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Spartans are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 150th.

The Spartans put up 70.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans allow.

Michigan State has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State is averaging 70.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (69).

The Spartans surrender 61.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan State has performed better at home this season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage on the road.

