Friday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and USC Trojans (22-10) going head to head at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:15 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, USC projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The over/under is currently listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -135, USC +110

Michigan State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 70, USC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. USC

Pick ATS: USC (+1.5)



USC (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has gone 14-14-0 against the spread, while USC's ATS record this season is 15-14-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 16-12-0 and the Trojans are 15-14-0. The two teams score 143 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Michigan State is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while USC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 70.2 points per game to rank 209th in college basketball and are giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 97th in college basketball.

Michigan State records 32 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Michigan State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Spartans rank 133rd in college basketball by averaging 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 180th in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.3 per game (36th in college basketball) and force 9.4 (353rd in college basketball play).

