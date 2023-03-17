The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) face off against the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:45 PM.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 23-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 316th.

The Golden Eagles put up 13.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.6).

Marquette has a 24-5 record when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (44.5%).

Vermont has compiled a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 280th.

The Catamounts score only 2.4 more points per game (73) than the Golden Eagles allow (70.6).

Vermont has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Marquette is posting 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it is in away games (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles are surrendering 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).

Marquette is draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

At home Vermont is scoring 80 points per game, 10.8 more than it is averaging away (69.2).

In 2022-23 the Catamounts are conceding 3.7 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than away (67.6).

At home, Vermont sinks 8.9 trifectas per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (35.9%).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 St. John's (NY) W 72-70 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 UConn W 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/11/2023 Xavier W 65-51 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Vermont - Nationwide Arena

Vermont Schedule