The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) battle on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 7:10 PM.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.

In games Kentucky shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 17-4 overall.

The Wildcats are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 29th.

The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats average are just 3.8 more points than the Friars allow (71.3).

Kentucky is 15-4 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3% higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Providence has compiled a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at third.

The Friars score 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (68).

Providence has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kentucky has performed better at home this year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats are allowing 64.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 70.9.

At home, Kentucky is sinking 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

Providence Home & Away Comparison

At home Providence is putting up 82.9 points per game, nine more than it is averaging on the road (73.9).

At home, the Friars allow 70.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 71.8.

Beyond the arc, Providence sinks fewer treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.1), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (37%) too.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Vanderbilt L 68-66 Rupp Arena 3/4/2023 @ Arkansas W 88-79 Bud Walton Arena 3/10/2023 Vanderbilt L 80-73 Bridgestone Arena 3/17/2023 Providence - Greensboro Coliseum

Providence Schedule