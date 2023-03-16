Thursday's game between the Houston Cougars (31-3) and Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) going head to head at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 76-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 9:20 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 18.5-point spread in its matchup versus Northern Kentucky. The over/under is currently listed at 121.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -18.5

Houston -18.5 Point Total: 121.5

121.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -5000, Northern Kentucky +1400

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 76, Northern Kentucky 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Northern Kentucky

Pick ATS: Houston (-18.5)



Houston (-18.5) Pick OU: Over (121.5)



Houston is 16-15-0 against the spread, while Northern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 14-15-0. A total of 14 out of the Cougars' games this season have hit the over, and 12 of the Norse's games have gone over. The two teams average 143.2 points per game, 21.7 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 contests. Northern Kentucky has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +630 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.5 points per game. They're putting up 75 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and are allowing 56.5 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 12th in the nation, and are 8.5 more than the 27.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Houston makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (165th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 27.8% rate.

The Cougars put up 101.2 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball), while allowing 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.4 (10th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (65th in college basketball).

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse's +159 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.2 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Northern Kentucky is 263rd in the nation at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.3 its opponents average.

Northern Kentucky connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Northern Kentucky has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (59th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than the 14.5 it forces (35th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.