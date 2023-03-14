When the Washington Wizards (31-37) and Detroit Pistons (16-53) play at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Killian Hayes will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Kristaps Porzingis, Hayes and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pistons' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pistons defeated the Pacers on Monday, 117-97. Their top scorer was Cory Joseph with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cory Joseph 22 5 5 1 0 5 James Wiseman 18 14 1 0 3 0 Rodney McGruder 18 5 2 1 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pistons Players to Watch

Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.1 per game), and he delivers 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is the Pistons' top rebounder (8.8 per game), and he delivers 8.7 points and 1.1 assists.

Alec Burks is putting up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Joseph is putting up 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Livers is averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 13.4 9.3 0.7 0.2 1.3 0.2 Marvin Bagley III 10.7 7.3 1 0.1 0.7 0.1 Jaden Ivey 11.8 2.5 4.9 0.3 0.4 1.3 Killian Hayes 7.1 2.3 6.2 1.4 0.4 0.3 Cory Joseph 10.4 2.6 3.7 0.9 0.2 1.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.