The Toledo Rockets (27-7) travel to face the Michigan Wolverines (17-15) after winning eight straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Toledo Moneyline

Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled a 16-13-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wolverines' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Toledo has compiled a 21-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Rockets games have hit the over 23 out of 33 times this season.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Michigan is 67th in the country. It is way higher than that, 53rd, according to computer rankings.

The Wolverines' national championship odds have decreased from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the third-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +50000, Michigan has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

