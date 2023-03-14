James Wiseman and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 117-97 win over the Pacers, Wiseman tallied 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Below we will dive into Wiseman's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 9.1 13.4 Rebounds 9.5 5.3 9.3 Assists -- 0.7 0.7 PRA 26.5 15.1 23.4 PR 25.5 14.4 22.7 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.2



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Wizards

Wiseman's Pistons average 103 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards allow 113.4 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 42.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.1 assists per game.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

James Wiseman vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 34 21 5 3 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.