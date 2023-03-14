Eugene Omoruyi and the Detroit Pistons match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Omoruyi, in his last game (March 13 win against the Pacers) produced 17 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Let's break down Omoruyi's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Eugene Omoruyi Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 5.9 7.2 Rebounds 5.5 2.4 2.7 Assists -- 0.5 0.6 PRA 21.5 8.8 10.5 PR 19.5 8.3 9.9 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Eugene Omoruyi Insights vs. the Wizards

Omoruyi's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the league, allowing 113.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are eighth in the NBA, allowing 24.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Eugene Omoruyi vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 23 15 6 1 1 0 1 1/6/2023 15 4 1 0 0 0 1

