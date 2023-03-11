The Detroit Pistons (15-52) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (30-37) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSIN.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSIN

BSDET and BSIN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 118 - Pistons 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)

Pistons (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Pistons (30-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 8.9% less often than the Pacers (36-30-1) this year.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (45.1%).

Indiana's games have gone over the total 49.3% of the time this season (33 out of 67), less often than Detroit's games have (35 out of 67).

The Pacers have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Pistons have a .206 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-50).

Pistons Performance Insights

Detroit is the fourth-worst squad in the league in points scored (111.3 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (118.9).

This season the Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

In 2022-23, the Pistons are 19th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Detroit attempts 37.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.9% of Detroit's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.1% are 2-pointers.

