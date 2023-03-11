Saturday's game features the Iona Lady Gaels (25-6) and the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (16-16) matching up at Boardwalk Hall (on March 11) at 3:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-55 victory for Iona.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Lady Gaels claimed a 67-66 win against Siena.

Iona vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Iona vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Manhattan 55

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels' signature win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Lady Gaels took home the 47-42 win on the road on January 14.

Iona has 21 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 221) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 221) on February 2

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers' best win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 145) in our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers took home the 50-43 win at a neutral site on March 9.

Manhattan has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

50-43 over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on March 9

81-68 over Niagara (No. 221) on March 10

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 229) on January 12

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 232) on November 19

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 254) on February 2

Iona Performance Insights

The Lady Gaels outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 63.1 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball while allowing 54.3 per outing to rank 12th in college basketball) and have a +275 scoring differential overall.

Iona's offense has been more productive in MAAC games this year, tallying 64.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.1 PPG.

The Lady Gaels are putting up 67.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, Iona is ceding 1.8 fewer points per game (53.5) than on the road (55.3).

The Lady Gaels' offense has been incredibly consistent recently, averaging the same 63.1 points per game over their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.

Manhattan Performance Insights