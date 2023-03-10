How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 4 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) and the No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (15-18, 5-15 Big Ten) meet in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at United Center. Gametime is at 2:30 PM.
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: BTN
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- Michigan State has a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 87th.
- The Spartans average 70.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 69 the Buckeyes allow.
- Michigan State has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 69 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Michigan State has performed better when playing at home this year, posting 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Spartans are allowing 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72).
- When playing at home, Michigan State is averaging 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 112-106
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-67
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-78
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|United Center
