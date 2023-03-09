Jaden Ivey is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) square off against the Detroit Pistons (15-51) at Little Caesars Arena.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hornets

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons dropped their previous game to the Wizards, 119-117, on Tuesday. Ivey led the way with 26 points, and also had five boards and 12 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 26 5 12 1 0 3 James Wiseman 21 5 3 1 2 0 Marvin Bagley III 15 5 4 0 0 0

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey is putting up 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Killian Hayes is No. 1 on the Pistons in assists (5.9 per game), and produces 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is the Pistons' top rebounder (8.7 per game), and he delivers 8.5 points and 1.1 assists.

Marvin Bagley III is posting 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons receive 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Cory Joseph.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 15.4 3.7 6.2 0.5 0.2 1.5 Hamidou Diallo 13 3.6 1 1 0.3 0 Bojan Bogdanovic 14.5 3.3 1.4 0.1 0.2 1.3 Marvin Bagley III 9.5 6.5 0.9 0.1 0.7 0.1 James Wiseman 9.5 6.2 0.6 0.2 0.8 0.1

