James Wiseman and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wiseman put up 21 points and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-117 loss against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Wiseman's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 8.3 11.0 Rebounds 8.5 4.7 6.6 Assists -- 0.7 0.6 PRA 24.5 13.7 18.2 PR 23.5 13 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Hornets

Wiseman's Pistons average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 117.7 points per contest.

The Hornets allow 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.2 assists per game.

The Hornets concede 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

James Wiseman vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 27 23 7 0 1 0 0 12/27/2022 10 8 2 1 0 0 0 10/29/2022 5 0 0 1 0 0 0

