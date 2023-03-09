The Detroit Pistons (15-51) host the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) after losing four home games in a row. The Hornets are favored by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Pistons vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pistons 116 - Hornets 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 4)

Pistons (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Hornets (28-36-3 ATS) have covered the spread 41.8% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Pistons (30-35-1) this year.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Detroit is 25-31-1 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Charlotte puts up as a 4-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (53% of the time) than Charlotte and its opponents (43.3%).

The Hornets have a .467 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-8) this season, higher than the .210 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (13-49).

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively, Detroit is the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.4 points per game). Defensively, it is second-worst (119 points conceded per game).

This season the Pistons are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.

In 2022-23, the Pistons are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

In 2022-23, Detroit has taken 37.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.1% of Detroit's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.9% have been 2-pointers.

