When the Washington Wizards (30-34) and Detroit Pistons (15-50) play at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Kyle Kuzma and Bojan Bogdanovic will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Kristaps Porzingis, Bogdanovic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pistons' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pistons lost to the Trail Blazers on Monday, 110-104. Isaiah Livers scored a team-high 17 points (and chipped in two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Livers 17 5 2 0 0 3 Cory Joseph 14 5 4 1 0 2 Jaden Ivey 13 5 13 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pistons Players to Watch

Bogdanovic is the Pistons' top scorer (21.6 points per game), and he puts up 2.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey is putting up 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Killian Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (5.9 per game), and he posts 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Pistons receive 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Jalen Duren is the Pistons' top rebounder (8.7 per game), and he puts up 8.5 points and 1.1 assists.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 13.8 3.3 5.1 0.5 0.2 1.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 16 3.6 1.7 0.1 0.2 1.4 Hamidou Diallo 13.8 3.7 1 1 0.3 0 Killian Hayes 6.8 2.4 5.9 1.4 0.4 0.6 Alec Burks 9.6 3.1 2.1 0.8 0.3 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.