Marvin Bagley III and his Detroit Pistons teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bagley put up 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 110-104 loss versus the Trail Blazers.

Let's look at Bagley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 11.5 12.3 Rebounds 10.5 6.9 9.0 Assists -- 0.6 0.8 PRA 30.5 19 22.1 PR 28.5 18.4 21.3 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Marvin Bagley III Insights vs. the Wizards

Bagley is responsible for taking 4.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 113.3 points per game.

Giving up 42.8 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 23.9 assists per contest, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are eighth in the league, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2022 35 25 5 0 0 1 2 2/14/2022 21 10 8 1 0 0 0

