How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - March 5
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) are welcoming in the Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) for a contest between Big Ten foes at Assembly Hall, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
- Michigan is 14-9 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 242nd.
- The Wolverines put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- Michigan is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home Michigan is scoring 75.8 points per game, 7.1 more than it is averaging on the road (68.7).
- The Wolverines are conceding fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than away (69.4).
- Michigan knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (33.8%).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 58-45
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|2/26/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 87-79
|Crisler Center
|3/2/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 91-87
|State Farm Center
|3/5/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
