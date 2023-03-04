Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (15-48) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as big, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The point total is 220.5 for the matchup.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-14.5
|220.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 43 games this season that have had more than 220.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Detroit's matchups this season is 231.0, 10.5 more points than this game's total.
- Detroit has a 30-33-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has an 11.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|30
|46.2%
|111.9
|223.7
|106.7
|225.9
|219.8
|Pistons
|43
|68.3%
|111.8
|223.7
|119.2
|225.9
|228.0
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 1-9 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Pistons' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .419 (13-18-0). On the road, it is .531 (17-15-0).
- The Pistons average 5.1 more points per game (111.8) than the Cavaliers give up (106.7).
- Detroit has put together a 24-19 ATS record and a 15-28 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|36-29
|0-1
|31-34
|Pistons
|30-33
|0-1
|34-29
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Pistons
|111.9
|111.8
|26
|27
|9-3
|24-19
|9-3
|15-28
|106.7
|119.2
|1
|29
|28-12
|13-2
|32-8
|6-9
