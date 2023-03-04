How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) travel to face the Michigan State Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) after losing eight consecutive road games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- In games Michigan State shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 14-6 overall.
- The Spartans are the 140th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.
- The Spartans average just 1.3 more points per game (70.2) than the Buckeyes give up (68.9).
- Michigan State has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Michigan State has fared better in home games this year, putting up 69.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game when playing on the road.
- The Spartans surrender 60.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 72 on the road.
- In home games, Michigan State is sinking 2.3 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to when playing on the road (40.3%).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|Indiana
|W 80-65
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 112-106
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-67
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
