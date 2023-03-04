Killian Hayes will hope to make a difference for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his last time on the court, a 117-115 loss to the Bulls, Hayes tallied 11 points, seven assists and three steals.

Let's look at Hayes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.5 8.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.5 Assists 6.5 5.9 6.6 PRA 20.5 18.1 17.5 PR 14.5 12.2 10.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.0



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Hayes has taken 10.2 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 10.9% and 8.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Hayes' Pistons average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 106.7 points per contest, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 40.4 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.0 per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Killian Hayes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 29 9 2 6 1 0 2 11/27/2022 33 16 3 8 2 1 2 11/4/2022 18 2 1 2 0 0 2

