James Wiseman's Detroit Pistons face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on March 1, Wiseman posted seven points and nine rebounds in a 117-115 loss versus the Bulls.

In this article we will dive into Wiseman's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 7.8 8.6 Rebounds 8.5 4.4 5.6 Assists -- 0.6 0.3 PRA 22.5 12.8 14.5 PR 21.5 12.2 14.2 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Cavaliers

The Pistons rank 14th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the league, conceding 106.7 points per game.

Giving up 40.4 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 23 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.