Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-48) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 120 - Pistons 105
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 15.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (218)
- The Cavaliers sport a 35-29-1 ATS record this season compared to the 29-33-1 mark of the Pistons.
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total 47.7% of the time this season (31 out of 65), less often than Detroit's games have (34 out of 63).
- The Cavaliers have a .706 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-15) this season, higher than the .220 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (13-46).
Pistons Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Detroit is fourth-worst in the league on offense (111.8 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (119.2 points conceded).
- The Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in assists (22.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc, the Pistons are 17th and 20th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Detroit takes 37.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.3% of Detroit's baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.7% are 2-pointers.
