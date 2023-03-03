Friday's game that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) against the Michigan State Spartans (16-13) at Target Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.

The Spartans took care of business in their last game 67-64 against Nebraska on Thursday.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 80, Michigan State 63

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 83-78 win on December 29, which was their signature win of the season.

The Spartans have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 over Nebraska (No. 52) on March 2

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 109) on February 12

80-65 on the road over Penn State (No. 109) on February 25

88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 122) on February 8

71-67 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 22

Michigan State Performance Insights