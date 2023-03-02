How to Watch the Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) face the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on BTN.
Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans score an average of 78.4 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.6 the Cornhuskers allow.
- When Michigan State gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 13-4.
- Michigan State is 15-9 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers record 71.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 66.3 the Spartans give up.
- Nebraska has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 66.3 points.
- Nebraska has a 15-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Cornhuskers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, seven% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (48.2%).
- The Spartans make 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% less than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Maryland
|L 66-61
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/22/2023
|Minnesota
|W 71-67
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 80-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|3/2/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Target Center
