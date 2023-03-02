Michigan State vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) and Michigan State Spartans (15-13) matching up at Target Center has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Spartans are coming off of an 80-65 victory over Penn State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 71, Michigan State 70
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Spartans took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 83-78, on December 29.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Spartans are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 112) on February 12
- 80-65 on the road over Penn State (No. 112) on February 25
- 88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 125) on February 8
- 71-67 at home over Minnesota (No. 131) on February 22
- 71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 144) on January 2
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a +339 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.3 per outing to rank 233rd in college basketball.
- In Big Ten action, Michigan State has averaged 3.7 fewer points (74.7) than overall (78.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Spartans are scoring 7.1 more points per game at home (82) than away (74.9).
- At home Michigan State is conceding 61.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than it is away (71.2).
- The Spartans are posting 75.7 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 2.7 fewer points than their average for the season (78.4).
