The Penn State Lady Lions' (14-16) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's game against the Michigan Wolverines (21-8) at Target Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on BTN.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Michigan vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions' 71.1 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 62.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

Penn State is 13-2 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Penn State is 12-10.

The Wolverines record 74.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 72.4 the Lady Lions give up.

Michigan has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 72.4 points.

Michigan is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.

The Wolverines are making 47.0% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (49.6%).

The Lady Lions shoot 38.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Wolverines concede.

