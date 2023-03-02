How to Watch the Michigan vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Penn State Lady Lions' (14-16) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's game against the Michigan Wolverines (21-8) at Target Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on BTN.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Michigan vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions' 71.1 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 62.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- Penn State is 13-2 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
- When it scores more than 62.9 points, Penn State is 12-10.
- The Wolverines record 74.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 72.4 the Lady Lions give up.
- Michigan has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 72.4 points.
- Michigan is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Wolverines are making 47.0% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (49.6%).
- The Lady Lions shoot 38.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Wolverines concede.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|Ohio State
|L 74-61
|Crisler Center
|2/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 71-53
|Crisler Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 78-70
|Kohl Center
|3/2/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Target Center
