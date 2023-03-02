Thursday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (21-8) and the Penn State Lady Lions (14-16) facing off at Target Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-62 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Wolverines fell in their last matchup 78-70 against Wisconsin on Sunday.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 78, Penn State 62

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' best victory this season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). The Wolverines took home the 76-68 win at a neutral site on December 20.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Michigan has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

84-75 over Baylor (No. 27) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 45) on January 10

76-59 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on December 28

80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 12

Michigan Performance Insights