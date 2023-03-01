Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Western Michigan Broncos (11-16) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-21) squaring off at University Arena (on March 1) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 win for Western Michigan.
The Broncos won their last game 68-49 against Ohio on Saturday.
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Michigan 71, Central Michigan 64
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos picked up their signature win of the season on November 22, when they took down the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 62-54.
- The Broncos have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (seven).
- Western Michigan has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 4
- 79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 11
- 68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on January 21
- 77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 238) on December 10
- 71-60 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on January 14
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos have a -176 scoring differential, falling short by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 62.6 points per game to rank 234th in college basketball and are giving up 69.1 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.
- On offense, Western Michigan is scoring 59.7 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (62.6 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.
- The Broncos are posting 66.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.3).
- In 2022-23, Western Michigan is giving up 62.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 74.7.
- The Broncos' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, racking up 54.6 points a contest compared to the 62.6 they've averaged this year.
