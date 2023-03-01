Wednesday's contest features the Western Michigan Broncos (11-16) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-21) squaring off at University Arena (on March 1) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 win for Western Michigan.

The Broncos won their last game 68-49 against Ohio on Saturday.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 71, Central Michigan 64

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Broncos picked up their signature win of the season on November 22, when they took down the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 62-54.

The Broncos have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (seven).

Western Michigan has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 4

79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 11

68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on January 21

77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 238) on December 10

71-60 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on January 14

Western Michigan Performance Insights