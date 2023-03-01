The Chicago Bulls (28-34) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (15-47) on March 1, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Bulls vs. Pistons with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pistons Stats Insights

Detroit has put together an 11-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

The Pistons score an average of 111.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 13-13 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Pistons are putting up more points at home (113.5 per game) than on the road (110.1). But they are also allowing more at home (119.5) than on the road (119).

At home, Detroit gives up 119.5 points per game. Away, it allows 119.

This year the Pistons are collecting more assists at home (24.1 per game) than away (21.5).

Pistons Injuries