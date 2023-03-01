The Detroit Pistons (15-47) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-34) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and NBCS-CHI.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -5.5 -

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 33 of the Pistons' 62 games with a set total.
  • Detroit is 29-33-0 ATS this year.
  • The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Detroit has won eight of its 46 games, or 17.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 0 0% 113 224.7 112.3 231.5 229
Pistons 0 0% 111.7 224.7 119.2 231.5 228.1

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Pistons have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (17-15-0) than at home (12-18-0).
  • The Pistons score an average of 111.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls give up.
  • Detroit has put together an 18-8 ATS record and a 13-13 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 32-30 8-3 25-37
Pistons 29-33 22-26 33-29

Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Pistons
113
Points Scored (PG)
 111.7
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
15-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-8
14-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-13
112.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.2
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
20-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-3
18-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-10

