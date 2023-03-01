Pistons vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-47) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-34) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and NBCS-CHI.
Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-5.5
|-
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 33 of the Pistons' 62 games with a set total.
- Detroit is 29-33-0 ATS this year.
- The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won eight of its 46 games, or 17.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|0
|0%
|113
|224.7
|112.3
|231.5
|229
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|111.7
|224.7
|119.2
|231.5
|228.1
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pistons have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (17-15-0) than at home (12-18-0).
- The Pistons score an average of 111.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Bulls give up.
- Detroit has put together an 18-8 ATS record and a 13-13 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|32-30
|8-3
|25-37
|Pistons
|29-33
|22-26
|33-29
Pistons vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bulls
|Pistons
|113
|111.7
|20
|27
|15-4
|18-8
|14-5
|13-13
|112.3
|119.2
|10
|29
|20-10
|14-3
|18-12
|7-10
