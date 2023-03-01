Wednesday's game between the Western Michigan Broncos (11-16) and Central Michigan Chippewas (6-21) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Chippewas' last game on Saturday ended in an 84-80 loss to Northern Illinois.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Western Michigan 71, Central Michigan 64

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

  • Against the North Dakota State Bison on December 3, the Chippewas registered their best win of the season, a 66-65 home victory.
  • Central Michigan has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (eight).

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 4
  • 72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on February 11
  • 83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on February 15
  • 69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 294) on January 25
  • 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Central Michigan Performance Insights

  • The Chippewas put up 65 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per contest (352nd in college basketball). They have a -266 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Central Michigan has scored 68.3 points per game in MAC play, and 65 overall.
  • In 2022-23 the Chippewas are averaging 1.2 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (65.6).
  • Central Michigan gives up 72.3 points per game at home, and 78.2 on the road.
  • While the Chippewas are putting up 65 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 69.6 a contest.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.