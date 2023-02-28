How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Ottawa Senators will host the Detroit Red Wings (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Senators matchup with the Red Wings will air on ESPN+, TSN5, BSDET, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSDET, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/27/2023
|Senators
|Red Wings
|6-2 OTT
|12/31/2022
|Red Wings
|Senators
|4-2 DET
|12/17/2022
|Red Wings
|Senators
|6-3 OTT
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings give up 3.2 goals per game (187 in total), 17th in the league.
- With 179 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|58
|22
|35
|57
|33
|44
|53.7%
|David Perron
|59
|15
|23
|38
|26
|27
|25%
|Filip Hronek
|59
|9
|29
|38
|29
|11
|-
|Dominik Kubalik
|58
|16
|21
|37
|14
|11
|50%
|Lucas Raymond
|51
|15
|18
|33
|18
|23
|33.3%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators rank 17th in goals against, allowing 187 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Senators rank 19th in the NHL with 181 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Senators are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Tkachuk
|59
|25
|37
|62
|40
|19
|47.4%
|Tim Stützle
|55
|27
|33
|60
|42
|40
|38.7%
|Claude Giroux
|59
|24
|33
|57
|25
|35
|59.8%
|Alex DeBrincat
|59
|19
|31
|50
|27
|32
|63.6%
|Drake Batherson
|59
|19
|30
|49
|28
|26
|37.5%
