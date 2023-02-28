Coming off a win last time out, the Ottawa Senators will host the Detroit Red Wings (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Senators matchup with the Red Wings will air on ESPN+, TSN5, BSDET, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSDET, and RDS

ESPN+, TSN5, BSDET, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/27/2023 Senators Red Wings 6-2 OTT 12/31/2022 Red Wings Senators 4-2 DET 12/17/2022 Red Wings Senators 6-3 OTT

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up 3.2 goals per game (187 in total), 17th in the league.

With 179 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 58 22 35 57 33 44 53.7% David Perron 59 15 23 38 26 27 25% Filip Hronek 59 9 29 38 29 11 - Dominik Kubalik 58 16 21 37 14 11 50% Lucas Raymond 51 15 18 33 18 23 33.3%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 17th in goals against, allowing 187 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Senators rank 19th in the NHL with 181 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Senators are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players