Oakland vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16) squaring off against the Wright State Raiders (7-23) at 7:00 PM ET on February 28. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 victory for Oakland, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Golden Grizzlies earned a 79-76 win over Northern Kentucky.
Oakland vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Oakland vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 73, Wright State 67
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- When the Golden Grizzlies beat the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 156 in our computer rankings, on February 25 by a score of 79-76, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 156) on January 13
- 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 188) on November 7
- 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 233) on February 3
- 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 252) on December 17
- 66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies' -176 scoring differential (being outscored by six points per game) is a result of scoring 65.4 points per game (174th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (329th in college basketball).
- Oakland's offense has been worse in Horizon matchups this year, putting up 64.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.4 PPG.
- The Golden Grizzlies are scoring 69.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 60 points per contest.
- Defensively, Oakland has played better in home games this year, surrendering 67.6 points per game, compared to 75.4 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Grizzlies have been scoring 63.7 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 65.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.