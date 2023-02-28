Tuesday's game at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-18) taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-24) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 28). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-57 victory as our model heavily favors Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Titans head into this matchup following an 86-74 loss to Wright State on Saturday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 70, Detroit Mercy 57

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans' best win this season came against the IUPUI Jaguars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in our computer rankings. The Titans brought home the 57-48 win at home on February 16.

The Mastodons have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (eight).

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (10).

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 7

61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on February 9

70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 322) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights