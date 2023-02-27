The Ottawa Senators (28-26-4) will host the Detroit Red Wings (28-22-8) on Monday, with the Senators coming off a victory and the Red Wings off a loss.

You can turn on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX to watch as the Senators and the Red Wings square off.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/31/2022 Red Wings Senators 4-2 DET 12/17/2022 Red Wings Senators 6-3 OTT

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up 3.1 goals per game (181 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 177 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 57 22 35 57 33 43 53.7% Filip Hronek 58 9 28 37 29 11 - Dominik Kubalik 57 16 21 37 14 11 50% David Perron 58 14 23 37 26 27 25% Lucas Raymond 50 15 18 33 18 21 33.3%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have allowed 185 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Senators rank 24th in the NHL with 175 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Senators have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players