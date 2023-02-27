On Monday, February 27, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (19-43) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Detroit Pistons (15-46). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Monday, February 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets' -372 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.6 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (28th in the league).

The Pistons are being outscored by 7.5 points per game, with a -454 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.8 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 119.3 per outing (29th in league).

These teams average a combined 224.4 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 237.9 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has put together a 26-34-2 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 28-31-2 ATS record so far this season.

Pistons and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +90000 - Hornets +100000 +90000 -

