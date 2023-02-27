Pistons vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 27
On Monday, February 27, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (19-43) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Detroit Pistons (15-46). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Pistons matchup.
Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Monday, February 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hornets Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hornets (-6.5)
|237
|-260
|+220
|BetMGM
|Hornets (-6.5)
|237.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Hornets (-6)
|237.5
|-278
|+220
Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Hornets' -372 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.6 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (28th in the league).
- The Pistons are being outscored by 7.5 points per game, with a -454 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.8 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 119.3 per outing (29th in league).
- These teams average a combined 224.4 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams allow 237.9 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has put together a 26-34-2 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has compiled a 28-31-2 ATS record so far this season.
Pistons and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+90000
|-
