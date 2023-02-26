The Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) face the Michigan Wolverines (21-7) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on BTN.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines' 75 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 73.3 the Badgers allow to opponents.
  • Michigan has an 18-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.7 points.
  • Michigan has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
  • The Badgers score 68.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.4 the Wolverines give up.
  • Wisconsin has an 8-12 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • Wisconsin has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.
  • The Badgers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (40.1%).
  • The Wolverines shoot 47.3% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Badgers allow.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Indiana L 68-52 Assembly Hall
2/20/2023 Ohio State L 74-61 Crisler Center
2/23/2023 Rutgers W 71-53 Crisler Center
2/26/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

