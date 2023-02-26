The Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) face the Michigan Wolverines (21-7) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in Big Ten play, aiting on BTN.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines' 75 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 73.3 the Badgers allow to opponents.

Michigan has an 18-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.7 points.

Michigan has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

The Badgers score 68.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.4 the Wolverines give up.

Wisconsin has an 8-12 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Wisconsin has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.

The Badgers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (40.1%).

The Wolverines shoot 47.3% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Badgers allow.

