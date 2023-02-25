Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-12) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16) clashing at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-60 victory for heavily favored Northern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Golden Grizzlies' most recent contest on Thursday ended in an 83-75 loss to Wright State.
Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky
Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Oakland 60
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Golden Grizzlies beat the Northern Kentucky Norse 74-67 on January 13.
Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 184) on November 7
- 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 237) on February 3
- 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on December 17
- 66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 261) on December 4
- 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on November 12
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.4 points per game, with a -179 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (183rd in college basketball), and allow 71.3 per contest (328th in college basketball).
- Oakland scores fewer points in conference action (63.4 per game) than overall (64.9).
- In 2022-23 the Golden Grizzlies are averaging 10.9 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (58.5).
- At home Oakland is conceding 67.6 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than it is away (75.4).
- The Golden Grizzlies have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 62.7 points per contest, 2.2 fewer points their than season average of 64.9.
